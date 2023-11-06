Políticas de Privacidad

Privacy Policy for Noticiascol.com

At Noticiascol.com, accessible from https://www.noticiascol.com, we prioritize the privacy of our visitors. This Privacy Policy document outlines the types of information we collect and how we use it.

If you have any questions or need more information about our Privacy Policy, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us.

This Privacy Policy applies exclusively to our online activities and pertains to the information shared and collected from visitors to Noticiascol.com. It does not extend to information collected offline or through channels other than this website.

Consent

By using our website, you hereby consent to our Privacy Policy and agree to its terms.

Information We Collect

The personal information we request and the reasons for its collection will be explicitly stated when we ask for your personal information.

If you contact us directly, we may receive additional information such as your name, email address, phone number, the contents of the message, and any attachments you send us, along with any other information you choose to provide.

When you register for an account, we may ask for your contact information, including items such as name, company name, address, email address, and telephone number.

How We Use Your Information

We use the information we collect for various purposes, including but not limited to:

Providing, operating, and maintaining our website

Improving, personalizing, and expanding our website

Understanding and analyzing how you use our website

Developing new products, services, features, and functionality

Communicating with you, either directly or through our partners, for customer service, updates, and other website-related information, as well as for marketing and promotional purposes

Sending you emails

Identifying and preventing fraud

Log Files

Noticiascol.com follows standard procedures for using log files, which record visitor activity on our site. This information includes internet protocol (IP) addresses, browser type, Internet Service Provider (ISP), date and time stamps, referring/exit pages, and possibly the number of clicks. This data is not linked to any personally identifiable information and is used to analyze trends, administer the site, track user movement on the website, and gather demographic information.

Cookies and Web Beacons

Like most websites, Noticiascol.com uses cookies to store information such as visitor’s preferences and the pages they accessed or visited. This information is used to optimize the user experience by customizing the website content based on visitor’s browser type and other information.

Third-party cookies, such as Google DoubleClick DART cookies, may be used by third-party vendors like Google to serve ads to our site visitors based on their visits to our site and other websites. Visitors can choose to decline the use of DART cookies by visiting the Google ad and content network Privacy Policy at the following URL: https://policies.google.com/technologies/ads.

Advertising Partner’s Privacy Policies

To find the Privacy Policies of our advertising partners, please consult this list. Third-party ad servers or ad networks use technologies such as cookies, JavaScript, or Web Beacons in their advertisements and links on Noticiascol.com. These technologies may collect your IP address and are used to measure the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns and personalize the content of ads on the websites you visit.

Please note that Noticiascol.com has no access to or control over these cookies used by third-party advertisers.

Third-Party Privacy Policies

Noticiascol.com’s Privacy Policy does not extend to other advertisers or websites. We recommend reviewing the respective Privacy Policies of these third-party ad servers for more detailed information, including their practices and instructions for opting out of certain options.

You can choose to disable cookies through your individual browser options. For detailed information on managing cookies with specific web browsers, please refer to the websites of the respective browsers.

CCPA Privacy Rights (Do Not Sell My Personal Information)

Under the CCPA, California consumers have the right to:

Request that a business disclose the categories and specific pieces of personal data collected about consumers.

Request that a business delete any personal data collected about the consumer.

Request that a business that sells a consumer’s personal data refrain from selling that data.

If you make such a request, we have one month to respond. To exercise any of these rights, please contact us.

GDR Data Protection Rights

We want to ensure you are fully aware of your data protection rights. Every user is entitled to the following:

The right to access: You can request copies of your personal data, with a small fee applicable in some cases.

The right to rectification: You can request corrections to inaccurate information or completion of incomplete information.

The right to erasure: You can request the removal of your personal data, subject to certain conditions.

The right to restrict processing: You can request restrictions on the processing of your personal data, under certain conditions.

The right to object to processing: You can object to our processing of your personal data, under certain conditions.

The right to data portability: You can request the transfer of your collected data to another organization or directly to you, under certain conditions.

If you make such a request, we have one month to respond. To exercise any of these rights, please contact us.

Children’s Information

We are committed to protecting children using the internet. We encourage parents and guardians to observe, participate in, and monitor their children’s online activities.

Noticiascol.com does not knowingly collect any personally identifiable information from children under the age of 13. If you believe your child has provided such information on our website, please contact us immediately, and we will promptly remove the information from our records.

Changes to This Privacy Policy

We may update our Privacy Policy periodically. We recommend checking this page for any changes, as we will notify you of updates by posting the new Privacy Policy. These changes are effective immediately upon posting on this page.

Contact Us

If you have any questions or suggestions regarding our Privacy Policy, please do not hesitate to contact us.